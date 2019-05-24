Zamfara: Justice Has Been Served In The Holy Month Of Ramadan – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has commended and celebrated the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which declared the PDP as winner of the gubernatorial election in Zamfara State as well as in the state’s House of Assembly elections.

According to the former Vice President, the judgement is a victory for all those who stand for justice.

He said, “Nothing is as pleasing to the ears of believers, as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan.”

Atiku commended the Lord Justices for putting aside the interests of the powerful and upholding the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians. “God first, Nigeria second, must be our priority as trustees of the people.”

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Sacks Zamfara APC Candidates, Says Party Held No Primaries

“When justice prevails, the people rejoice, chains are broken, freedom is multiplied and society is enriched.”

The elder-statesman said he is hopeful that the Supreme Court and the Lords Justices will let Lady Justice have full reign in other petitions that will come before them, and that good conscience, fear of God and the rule of law will prevail.

He stressed that in so doing, they will write their names for good on the sands of time and avoid the infamy that oppressors wish to thrust on them as their legacy.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Paul Ibe, the PDP flag-bearer in the last Presidential election commended the Supreme Court for siding with justice.

He congratulated the Governor-elect Hon. Bello Matawalle and the people of Zamfara, opining that they will finally have a government that will address the issues that have made life an ordeal in their state.

Atiku said the storm is over and peace and calm are coming to Zamfara.