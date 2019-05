Adetunji Primary School from Kwara State have booked their spot in the final of season 11 of the Channels International Kids Cup.

The Ilorin-based school recovered from a goal down to beat Ecole Eveil from Benin Republic by 2 goals to 1.

Moudachirou Afdou gave the ‘Beninois’ a first-half lead but Awal Olugbon equalised for Kwara.

Few seconds to the end of the match, Isah Olatunji pounced to score the winner for the Kwarans.