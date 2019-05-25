Nigeria Air Force Bombs Terror Hideouts In Borno

The Nigeria Air Force says its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several terrorists affiliated to the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) following air strikes conducted at Tumbun Hamma on the fringes of the Lake Chad.

This was announced in a statement on Friday, by the Director of the Air Force Information and Public Relations, accompanied by a video of the air strikes.

According to the statement, the bombardment was conducted following intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists, who had fled the series of air strikes conducted around northern Borno State, had converged on Tumbun Hamma.

It noted that further Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed heavy presence of terrorists in several structures.

The Air Task Force then swung into action, recording direct hit on the centre of the target area.

According to them, several terrorists were killed in the process, while many of their structures and logistics were destroyed.