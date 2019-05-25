PDP Congratulates Zamfara Gov-Elect, Matawalle

The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated its candidate, Mr Bello Matawalle, for being declared the governor-elect of Zamfara State by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The party also congratulates all of its candidates who were declared lawmakers-elect in reaction to the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress in elections in the state.

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC had declared the candidates of the PDP winners of the poll on Saturday.

In its congratulatory message to its candidates, the PDP assured the residents of Zamfara State of good governance as the party prepares to take over the mantle of leadership on May 29.

It described their victory as the triumph of the will of the people over manipulative forces.

“This victory is a clear pointer to the fact that no matter how long manipulations and anti-democratic tendencies appear to thrive, justice and the will of the people always prevail at the end of the day,” the PDP said.

The party also assured residents of Zamfara that it would offer a purposeful, people-based and result-oriented leadership that will unite and revitalise the state for the greater good, in line with the wishes and aspiration of the people.