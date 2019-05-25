Putintseva Beats Zidansek, Claims First WTA Title

Updated May 25, 2019
Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva secured her first ever WTA singles title in Nuremberg on Saturday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek.

First seed Putintseva, 24, came back from a set down to win on the Nuremberg clay.

The victory gives the world number 39 a WTA title at the third attempt. She had lost both her previous finals, in St. Petersburg in  2017 and Guangzhou in 2018.

Putintseva is set to face Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the first round of the French Open next week.

