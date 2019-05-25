Supreme Court Ruling: Yari Calls For Calm As APC Loses Zamfara

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has called on members of his party, the All Progressives Congress, in the state to remain “calm, peaceful and law-abiding”.

The Governor, who was reacting to the judgement of the Supreme Court nullifying the victory of APC candidates in Zamfara, on Saturday, said he has accepted the verdict of the apex court.

In reaction to the Supreme Court judgement, INEC has declared candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party winners of the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and state assembly elections in the state.

Addressing APC supporters in the state, Yari praised them for their support and commitment to the success of the party.

“He said the members have also done their best in ensuring the viability and capability of the party to continue to hold on to power to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it, the Supreme Court judgement went the way it happened,” read part of a statement by Ibrahim Dosara, Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication.

The governor directed security agencies in the state to be more vigilant to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state.

He also promised to carry all members along to the next level and urged them to be more united.