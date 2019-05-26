Four Persons Escape Death As Building Collapses In Imo State

An uncompleted 2 storey building situated at No 10 Amaram Extension in Owerri, the Imo state capital has collapsed leaving four persons critically injured.

An eyewitness say the building which has been abandoned for over 20 years collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

According to the eyewitness who was part of the rescue mission, four persons, including a female occupant were rescued from the debris and have been rushed to the hospital.

A shop owner in front of the collapsed building Mr Modestus Chima who was bruised in the process of escape when the building collapsed on his shop confirmed that he was able to escape through a small hole beside his shop.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained but residents of the area have blamed the collapse on the poor foundation.

Meanwhile, the Imo state police command is yet to come up with any statement on this recent development.



