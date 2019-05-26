Ganduje Appoints 33 Permanent Secretaries In Kano

The Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has presented letters of appointment to 33 permanent secretaries and sworn them into office.

This is coming bearly almost one month after the state government sacked all the state’s ministries, permanent secretaries, as part of the state civil service reform programme.

The new permanent secretaries will subsequently be posted to various ministries, agencies and departments of the state government.

