Secondus Urges Buhari To Work With Governors In Tackling Insecurity

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to work with the state governors and relevant stakeholders in strategies aimed at tackling the security situation in the country.

Secondus who was in Port Harcourt with some members of the National Working Committee (NWC), gave the advice at a thanksgiving service by Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Ike Abonyi, Secondus said that the security problems are overwhelming and the government ought not to isolate itself from the people.

“You cannot isolate the people you govern and expect to get the necessary cooperation and support needed to tackle issues like security.

“That’s why they must try to carry the state governors along if they hope to decisively tackle the security challenges.”

The National Chairman praised the people of Rivers state for standing up in Defence of democracy pointing out that the supreme sacrifice of deaths and other stress they were subjected to during the election cannot be in vain.