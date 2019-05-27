Channels Kids Cup: Edo Player Gets N100,000 Reward For Returning Missing Phone

In a rare show of honesty, a player participating in the Channels International Kids Cup (Season 11) returned a missing phone he found at the Campos Square in Lagos.

The boy identified as Goodluck Destiny is part of the Edo State Team partaking in the final of the tournament that coincides with the Children’s Day celebration.

Destiny was said to have returned the purse containing N2,000 and a phone to his coach for the owner to be found.

Moved by the gesture, the Nigeria Football Federation rewarded him with a cash price of N100,000.



