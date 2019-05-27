FG Declares Wednesday Work-Free Day For All Nigerians

Wednesday will be a work-free day for all Nigerians, the Federal Government has declared.

The holiday is to be observed in commemoration of the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for a second term in office.

In a Tweet on Monday, Bashir Ahmad, the New Media aide of Buhari, stated that the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: Buhari Signs 2019 Budget

Bashir Ahmaad wrote, “The Federal Government declares Wednesday, May 29, as work-free day to mark the 2019 presidential inauguration, the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.”

The Federal Government declares Wednesday, May 29, as work-free day to mark the 2019 presidential inauguration, the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) made the declaration on behalf of the federal government. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 27, 2019

The Federal Government had earlier assured that the Presidential Inauguration Day and National Democracy Day will be safe for foreign dignitaries and world leaders coming into the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed told newsmen in Abuja that Nigeria is safe for all the world leaders to come and attend.

He said the swearing-in ceremony of the President and Vice President is slated for Wednesday, May 29 at the Eagles Square, followed by a state banquet at the State House in the evening of the same day.