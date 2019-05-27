INEC Issue Certificates Of Return To Zamfara Governor-Elect, Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificates of Return to new winners of elections in Zamfara state.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Monday, issued certificates to the Governor, Deputy Governor-elect, and Senators-elect at the Commission’s Electoral Institute in Abuja.

According to Yakubu, there are a total of 809 pre-election cases pending in various courts, challenging the conducts of primaries by political parties.

“I want to reiterate the importance of conducting proper primaries before elections in order to reduce the spate of litigation associated with them. At the moment, there are 809 pre-election cases pending in various courts across the country challenging the conduct of primaries by political parties for the 2019 general elections.”

Below are photos of the event: