Ajimobi Scores His Administration High After Valedictory Session

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has scored his administration high after a valedictory Executive Council meeting held with his commissioners and special advisers.

The governor during the valedictory session held at the Executive Chambers of his office urged members of his cabinet to hold their head up high for being a part of his ‘historic and impactful two-term tenure.’

“The history of Oyo State had hitherto been replete with brigandage, thuggery, violence and other things antithetical to development, but, today, we can say God has done wonderfully well with us by assisting us to successfully turn around its fortunes.

“Our eight years in the saddle have been very eventful. We came, we saw and I can boastfully say we have achieved. We came with a development principle that we called the pyramid of development, where we considered security and infrastructure as pivotal.

READ ALSO: Niger Governor Dissolves Cabinet, Directs Commissioners To Handover Today

“To all these, we have been very committed and we can today beat our chests and say we have restored the glory of Oyo State. We have returned the state back to the top level among the comity of modern, developed States. We met Oyo State in bricks and we are leaving it in marbles,” he said.

Ajimobi appreciated members of his cabinet for standing firm with his administration and giving their best to ensure effective delivery of good governance.

The Deputy Governor, Moses Adeyemo, thanked the governor for giving members of the cabinet the chance to be part of the team that transformed the state, adding that the knowledge garnered during the administration would be put to better use in their different endeavours.

Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli, said that the cabinet held 205 Executive Council meetings, where 165 decisions were taken. This according to him resulted in the execution of 1,085 state projects.

He lauded the governor and members of the cabinet for raising the bar of governance in the state in areas of agriculture, security, and commerce.