Court Adjourns Trial Of Ex-Katsina Governor Till June 26

The Federal High Court in Katsina has adjourned the trial of the former Governor of the state, Ibrahim Shema, till June 26, 2019.

The presiding judge, Justice Hadiza Shagari gave the ruling following the absence of the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the representatives from the state government.

Mr Shema is being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on a 26 count charge of money laundering involving the sum of N5,776, 552, 396, which he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The commission is also accusing the former governor of allegedly misappropriating the sum of N5.7 billion Katsina Subsidy Re-Investment and Empowerment Programme, SURE-P during his eight years term as governor of the state.