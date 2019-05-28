NigeriaMourns: Civil Society Groups Mourn Victims Of Violent Killings In The Country

Members of a civil society organisation on Tuesday marched the streets of Abuja in protest.

According to members of the group, the demonstration is to mourn many Nigerians who lost their lives in different violent attacks across the country.

Tagged “National Day of Mourning” the demonstrators marched the street wearing black and carrying placards with inscriptions – ‘ Not Just Numbers, Nigeria Mourns; End The Killings.

The convener of the procession, Jaiye Gaskiya said that the National Day of Mourning and Remembrance is a citizen’s led initiative to express solidarity and demand accountability for the security and welfare of all Nigerians.

Gaskiya said Nigerians are dying on a daily basis but no name can be placed on those who have lost their lives. He noted that the procession is to rekindle the hope of the families of the victims that they are not alone.

He also pointed out that the government must ensure that there is a decent and befitting programme in their honour.

“Our people that we lost every day are not just a mere number, they are the people that we know. People who are our neighbours, people who are our colleagues and compatriots.

“We want those who have lost people to violent attacks to know that they are not alone, that the nation is with them,” he said.

The group called on Nigeria government to be alive and wake up to their responsibility in protecting lives and properties. He expressed worry over increased attacks and killings in the country.

The protest which began from the Unity Fountain was taken to the Ministry of Justice where a roll call of 323 victims of various violent killings in the country. was read.

The list which was read in an emotion-laden voice by the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu.

The list includes victims of mass killing in Zamfara, Numan Adamawa, herdsmen massacre at Nkiedonwro in Plateau, victims of electoral violence.

Others are victims of Shiites massacre in Zaria and killings in Benue among others.

See photos below…