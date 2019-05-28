President Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a meeting with security chiefs.

The President presided over the meeting at the State House in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The discussion, which came one day to the end of the first term of President Buhari, was attended by the outgoing Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali.

Service chiefs present include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Others are the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; as well as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

