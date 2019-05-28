Spanish Footballers, Huesca President Arrested For Alleged Match-Fixing

Several Spanish footballers, including the President of Huesca, Agustin Lasaosa, have been detained, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

They were arrested for allegedly being part of a gang that fixed matches in the first and second divisions.

Contacted by AFP, police confirmed an operation was underway but refused to give any more details.

According to several local media, those detained include a former Real Madrid player, suspected of leading the organisation, other footballers or ex-footballers in the first division as well as the president of Huesca, 19th in the last La Liga.

Suspected of fixing matches, they are accused of belonging to a criminal gang, corruption and money laundering, Spanish media reported.

AFP