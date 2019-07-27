Edo Set For FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, says the state is ready to host the world during the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

He stated the readiness of the state as the world’s football governing body commenced a tour of facilities in Nigeria, following the country’s bid to host the competition.

“We are delighted at the endorsements of our facilities by the visiting FIFA delegation led by FIFA Consultant, Mainasarawa Illo,” the governor said.

He added, “Edo State is the heartbeat of Nigeria, we made our mark in sports several decades ago and we are setting the stage to bring back those glorious years of leading in all sporting activities, with our huge investment in the sector.

“Edo is clearly the safest state in the south-south region; our people are very cosmopolitan with a rich and colourful culture.”

According to the governor, the state has a functional airport and some of the best hotels in the country.

He also said they have reliable transport infrastructure and all other things that would give the prospective visitors a memorable experience.

The governor added that the remodelling work on the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium would soon be completed while work on other sporting facilities was progressing.

In his remarks, Illo noted that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City was one of the venues proposed for use by FIFA.

He said, “There was a need to know before time, exactly what’s on ground; see the progress of work, so as to know if adequate preparations have been made to accommodate all the required facilities.”

After the inspection, the FIFA consultant declared that the facilities on ground were “absolutely breath-taking.”

“It is scenic, picturesque, functional, strong and very promising,” he added.

Illo was accompanied on the tour by President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, among others.