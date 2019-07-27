Essebsi’s Death Marks ‘End Of An Era’ In Tunisian Politics – Buhari

Updated July 27, 2019
This picture taken on July 27, 2019 shows a view of the funerary procession of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in the capital’s eastern suburb of Carthage. Wassim JDIDI / AFP. Inset – President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday joined people and government of Tunisia in mourning President Beji Caid Essebsi who died at the age of 92.

According to him, the death of Essebsi, who is the first democratically elected leader of the North African country, will create a vacuum in the polity.

The President, therefore, urged the citizens of Tunisia to find encouragement and solace in the legacies of their late leader.

“His death marks the end of an era in the politics of Tunisia. The country has lost a father figure,” President Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

He added, “The Nigerian government and people extend heartfelt condolences to his family and the government and people of Tunisia.”



