FG Petitions SA Authorities Over Attack On Ex-BBA Star, Tayo Faniran

Mr Faniran, Ex-Big Brother Africa Star, in a video posted on his Instagram handle, was seen beaten by two South African policemen.

The Nigerian mission, who is pressing for a case against the police brutality, said the independent police investigative directorate which deals with cases involving South Africa police officers has commenced work on the matter.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said in a statement on Saturday, that the move is to get justice for Mr Faniran.

She said the Consular-General has also met with Mr Faniran who is the latest victim of brutality on Nigerians by the South Africa policemen.

“Our Consular-General has also met with Faniran, who was the latest victim of South Africa policemen’s attack on Nigerians.”

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa also confirmed that eight South African policemen are already on trial for their involvement in maltreatment of Nigerians in the country, and promised to follow up on this case and others involving attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

“Eight South African policemen are on trial for their involvement in maltreatment of Nigerians in the country. We will continue to follow up on this case and others involving attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.”