Veteran Sports Journalist Akinloye Oyebanji Dies, Buhari Mourns

Veteran Sports Journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, has died at the age of 62.

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sorrow while reacting to his death.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President condoled with Oyebanji’s family, friends and colleagues, particularly at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where he worked for 35 years, making his mark as a sportscaster.

He recalled that the deceased was very good at his art, and would be sorely missed by the sporting community.

The President prays that Oyebanji’s soul finds eternal rest, and that God would comfort all those that mourn him.