Veteran Sports Journalist Akinloye Oyebanji Dies, Buhari Mourns

Channels Television  
Updated July 27, 2019
Buhari Condemns Gombe Killings, Condoles With Victims' Families
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari

 

Veteran Sports Journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, has died at the age of 62.

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sorrow while reacting to his death.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President condoled with Oyebanji’s family, friends and colleagues, particularly at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where he worked for 35 years, making his mark as a sportscaster.

READ ALSO: FG Secures Court Order To Proscribe IMN

He recalled that the deceased was very good at his art, and would be sorely missed by the sporting community.

The President prays that Oyebanji’s soul finds eternal rest, and that God would comfort all those that mourn him.



More on Sports

Edo Set For FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Says Obaseki

Inter Edge ‘Neymar-Less’ PSG On Penalties

Barcelona Beat Ex-Star Iniesta’s Kobe In Pre-Season Friendly

Vermaelen Joins Japanese Side Vissel Kobe

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement