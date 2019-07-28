FG Petitions South Africa Police Authorities Over Attack On EX-BBA Star Tayo Faniran

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Consular General of Nigerian High Commission in Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama has petitioned the South African Police authorities over the attack against a Nigerian nationale, Tayo Faniran, by two South African policemen.

The Nigerian mission which is pressing for a case against the brutality of the policemen says the independent police investigative directorate which deals with cases involving South Africa Police officers has commenced work on the matter.

This was confirmed by the Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Saturday.

According to Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, the Consular-General has also met with Tayo Faniran.

“Our Consular-General has also met with Faniran, who was the latest victim of South Africa policemen’s attack on Nigerians,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, she also confirmed that eight policemen are already on trial for their involvement in the maltreatment of Nigerians in South Africa while promising to follow up on this recent case as well as several others.

The assault involving the former Big Brother Africa star, is the latest of series of attacks by South African policemen’s on Nigerians.

The incident occurred on Thursday after he was stopped by the police who allegedly asked to search his phone.

According to him, when he refused, he was asked to get into the police vehicle to be taken to the station.

The 33-year-old who captured the encounter live via Instagram, insisted that he would not ride in the police vehicle to the station.

Thereafter, the situation escalated when more officers arrived at the scene and forcefully took him away and detained him.

He was, however, granted bail and subsequently released.