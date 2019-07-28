Insecurity: South East Governors Meet In Enugu

Governors of the five southeastern states of the country have converged on the Enugu State Government House for their first meeting since the beginning of the year.

Top on the agenda of the meeting is a review of the security situation in the zone and ways to improve it.

The meeting would also address the issue of effective community policing as well as the possible establishment of the southeast security trust fund.

So far, governors of Ebonyi and Abia State, as well as the Deputy Governor of Anambra State have arrived at the venue.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State is also expected at the meeting.