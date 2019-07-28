Troops Arrest Kidnappers In Benue, Nasarawa

Troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ (OPWS) have arrested 10 suspects for armed banditry and kidnapping in Benue and Nasarawa States.

Parading eight of the suspects before newsmen at the operation whirl stroke headquarters in Makurdi at the weekend, the commander, Major General Adeyemi Yekini said five suspects were arrested in Toto and Awe Local Government areas of Nasarawa State while five others were arrested in Benue State.

General Yekini also noted that one of the suspects was shot dead during the fire exchange at Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State while an AK-47 riffle was recovered from him.



