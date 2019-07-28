Troops Kill Five Bandits, Rescue Two Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Troops of Operations Thunder Strike and Harbin Kunama III of the One Division of the Nigerian Army have killed five suspected armed bandits and arrested four others during an operation in Kaduna state.

The suspected armed bandits were killed by the troops during two separate operations in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman of One Division, Colonel Ezindu Idima says two kidnap victims were rescued during the operation.

He also disclosed that a camp belonging to the bandits was also destroyed during another operation at Dagu Village in Igabi local government area, following credible intelligence information.

The Army spokesman further disclosed many dangerous weapons including one AK47 rifle, a single barrel rifle, one Dane gun and 28 rounds of special ammunition, two motorcycles, one camouflage uniform, two ATM cards, a Techno Phone, one Airtel Sim card and empty cases of 5 x 7.62mm special ammunitions were recovered from bandits.

He, however, appeals to the public to report anybody found with gunshot wounds to the nearest security post for investigation.

The statement read in part: “Troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III dislodged a bandits camp in Dagu village of Igabi local government on 24th July 2019 following credible information and during the operation, two bandits were neutralised and one was apprehended while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also, rescued two kidnapped victims, Mallam Yakubu Hamidu and Alhaji Isa Saidu from the bandit’s den around Makarfi Farm junction in Igabi LGAsl on 25th July 2019 where two motorcycles belonging to the criminals were also destroyed during an exchange of fire.

“Following the operation, three bandits were neutralised, three were arrested and two kidnapped victims were also freed”.