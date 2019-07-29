Borno Funeral: Nigerian Govt Sends ‘Air Patrols’ After Attackers

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on a funeral procession in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President has received assurances from the Nigerian Armed Forces that the terrorists who committed the killings “will pay a big price for their action”.

It added that a major exercise has already begun to hunt down the attackers with air patrols by the Nigerian Air Force and ground operations by the army.

“The Federal Government is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s security.

“This administration is determined to end the menace of terrorism,” President Buhari was quoted as saying in the statement.

He assured the residents of Maiduguri and the citizens settled in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps that they would receive increased protection from further attacks by the assailants.

The statement came in reaction to a weekend attack by Boko Haram fighters on a funeral in the Borno State capital.

No fewer than 60 people were killed as dozens of more bodies were said to have been recovered, following the assault Saturday by gunmen on a village close to Maiduguri.