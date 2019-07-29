Court To Rule On El-Zakzaky’s Bail Application August 5

A Kaduna State High Court has set aside August 5, 2019, to rule on the bail application filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

Counsel to the El-Zakzakys, Mr Femi Falana, had filed the application on behalf of his clients on July 18.

They are seeking permission to travel abroad for further medical treatment following the health condition of the Shiites’ leader.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Falana said his clients were not in court due to their bad health condition.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria told the court that the health condition of his clients was getting worse by the day.

He added that only a foreign medical treatment was required to stabilise them to enable them face the main trial.

However, the prosecuting counsel Debris Bayero opposed the bail application.

He informed the court that El-Zakzaky’s medical condition can be treated locally, insisting that there was no need for the court to release him on bail to travel abroad.

After listening to the submissions from both counsels, the presiding judge, Justice Darius Khobo adjourned the ruling on the application to August 5.

El-Zakzaky and his wife are facing an eight-count of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace.

The charges were filed against them by the Kaduna State Government and the duo were first arraigned in May 2018.

Ahead of today’s sitting, security was beefed up in the Kaduna State capital and environs, especially at the entrance and exit points of the court complex.

The bail hearing came barely three days after a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the Federal Government the power to proscribe the Shiite group.

But Mr Falana condemned the action which he said was illegal and asked the government to withdraw the order.

The government secured the court order following a series of protests by the Shiites in Abuja to demand the release of their leader who has been in detention for more than three years.

Recent protests by the group turned violent as they clashed with the police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).