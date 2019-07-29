Buhari Sympathises With Adamawa Governor Over Father’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the Adamawa State Governor Umaru Fintiri on the passing of his father, Umaru Badami.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the 82-year-old who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1984.

Describing the late octogenarian as “humble, hardworking, generous, disciplined and God-fearing,” President Buhari applauds his patriotic services to his fatherland, community, and humanity.

READ ALSO: Buhari Mourns Second Republic Minister, Elizabeth Ivase

He urged Governor Fintiri and his siblings to keep alive the salutary values which their late father embodied.

The President prays Almighty God to console those who mourn the departed ex-serviceman and grant his soul rest.