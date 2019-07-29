LIVE: Senate Resumes Ministerial Screening

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Senate on Monday resumed ministerial screening with the immediate past Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola as the first nominee to be screened.

Thirty one ministerial nominees has so far been screened by the Senate leaving 12 others yet to be screened. The Senate commenced the screening on Wednesday, July 24 and the screening today, entered day four.

Ministerial nominees screened so far include…

Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia) Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) George Akume (Benue) Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi) Emeka. Nwajuaba (Imo) Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos) Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun) Adamu. Adamu (Bauchi) Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra) Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) Mustapha Shehuri (Borno) Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe) Bashir Magashi (Kano) Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi) Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) Zubairu Dada (Niger) Chris Ngige (Anambra) Abdullahi Hassan (Nasarawa) Sunday Dare (Oyo) Muhammad Bello (Adamawa) Sadiya Farouq (Zamfara) Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna) Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti) Abubakar Malami (Kebbi) Hadi Sirika (Katsina) Osagie Enahire (Edo) Paullen Tallen (Plateau) Festus Keyamo (Delta) Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe) Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto)

Others yet to be screened include Babatunde Fashola, (Lagos State), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Gbemi Saraki (Kwara), Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Goddy Jedy- Agba (Cross River), Suleiman Adamu ( Jigawa), Clement Agba (Edo), Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna), Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Sabo Nanono (Kano) and Saleh Mamman (Taraba).

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola

Babatunde Fashola who is the immediate past Minister for Power, Works and Housing during his screening answered questions on power generation in Nigeria, infrastructure among others.

While reading his biography, he listed major achievements during his first tenure in office. He said there was no state of the Federation where a Federal project was not executed.