PDP’s Petition: INEC Decides Not To Call Witness At Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has resumed proceedings and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ought to open its case.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 election.

Addressing the Tribunal on Monday, counsel to INEC Mr Yinus Usman, however, said they would not call any witness in the petition of the PDP and the former vice president.

According to him, the electoral body has painstakingly studied the petitioners’ case and would rely on their witnesses’ evidence under cross-examination.

The INEC counsel explained that the decision was taken in order not to waste the Tribunal’s precious time to repeat what their own witnesses admitted under cross-examination.

Speaking on behalf of the President who is the second respondent, his lead counsel Mr Wole Olanipekun told the Tribunal that in view of the development, he would request that they be allowed to commence their response to the petition.

He asked for 2pm on Tuesday for the second respondents to call their witnesses and once they start, he would not ask for any adjustments.

Responding, counsel to the petitioners, Mr Levi Uzoukwu, thanked the INEC lawyer for deciding not to call any witness and in view of the development, they as petitioners have gained six days.

However, the chairman of the Tribunal asked him to wait until Tuesday to hear the ruling of the court in view of the position of INEC.

The Tribunal, therefore, adjourned till 2pm on Tuesday for the second respondent to open its case against the petition of the PDP and the former vice president.