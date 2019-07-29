‘There Is Anger In The Country’, Abdulsalami Rallies Nigerian Elders

Former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar has rallied Nigerian elders to look into the brewing tension across the country.

The Ex-General on Monday met with some leaders of thoughts and elder-statesmen at a round table session in Minna, Niger state to discuss some of the issues which they believe are affecting Nigeria’s unity and political stability.

In the two-day session which was organised by the Abdulsalami Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies with the former military head of state being the chief host, the elders deliberated on various matters ranging from security to economic issues.

After the meeting, General Abdulsalami told newsmen that the meeting became very important because the anger in the land was becoming too much.

He said it was for this reason that the elders were called together so air their views and vent the angers of their people if any, adding that after all grievances had been aired, the elders put their heads together to proffer solutions to the problems tabled.

“In the last three-four weeks there is tension, there is anger in the country, where everybody is just talking, there are a lot of hate speeches going on, and the tension is getting high and people are losing their sense of reasoning.

“So those of us who think about this country decided look where are our elders who need to come and stir this country. They say in African language the words of elders are the words of wisdom; so let the elders come, share their experiences, vent their angers if there is any in this forum and after venting their angers let us see what solutions we can give and what advice we can give,” the elder-statesman said.