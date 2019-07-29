We Have What It Takes To Move Nigeria To The Next Level – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the party and Buhari’s administration has all it takes to move the country forward.

He stated this on Monday while speaking to journalists on the ministerial nominees.

“Theses ministers coming, all of us working together, the party, the executives which the ministers belong to and the National Assembly which we have an overwhelming majority.

“We have what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level and the next level we are going there”.

He expressed concern over the reactions of Nigerians dismissing the ministerial list before receiving or seeing it.

“In the President second term, our party and our government at the Federal, state and local government level must deliver”.

He commended the President for running an all-inclusive government as evidenced by his nomination of two ministers from an area where he received the only five percent of the vote.

“If there is one man that has shown the capacity to patronise all including where he did not win an election, it is President Muhammadu Buhari.

Where we got less than 5 percent I saw two ministers coming from that state, inspite of the fact the President got less than 5 percent, that speaks volume of a large heart and to have an all-inclusive government”.

He maintained that the new ministers will help the President in this second term to deliver on the party’s mandate.