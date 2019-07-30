$25,000 Per Goal: Otedola Has Fulfilled His Pledge, Says NFF

Nigerian billionaire businessman Mr Femi Otedola has paid the sum of $25,000 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation disclosed this on Tuesday via its verified Twitter handle.

The nation’s football governing body hosted the business mogul as well as Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, the team’s administrator Enebi Achor, and equipment manager Chidi Ngoka.

READ ALSO: Dangote, Otedola To Splash $75,000 Per Goal On Super Eagles

Mr Otedola had promised to splash $25,000 on the Eagles per goal in their semi-final clash with Algeria in the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship.

He made the pledge alongside Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who also promised the team $50,000 per goal.

The Eagles were only able to score a goal as they lost 2-1 to Algeria.

Defender William Troost-Ekong scored an own goal before Odion Ighalo levelled the score line.

A brilliant free kick from Riyad Mahrez sealed a spot in the final for the Algerian team who later beat Senegal to lift the trophy.

The Super Eagles also triumphed over Tunisia in the third-place match to claim the bronze medal of the competition.

Read the NFF’s tweet below: