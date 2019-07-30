‘Issue Fresh Proclamation Letter To Edo Assembly’, Senate Orders Obaseki

The Senate on Tuesday ordered Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation letter to the seventh Edo House of Assembly.

The Senate also ordered that the Clerk of the Edo House of Assembly should inform all 24 members elect via electronic/print media of the new inauguration date after receiving the proclamation letter from the governor.

The senate also resolves that if the proclamation is not made in one week, the national assembly shall take over the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The resolutions followed the adoption of the report of the Senate ad hoc committee on the Edo State House of Assembly crisis, presented by its chairman, Senator Sabi Abdullahi.

The report submitted by the committee revealed that the clerk of the Edo House of Assembly stated that Governor Obaseki transmitted a written proclamation to him, a publication was made and members-elect were notified of the planned inauguration.

The report also indicated that the commissioner of police was aware of the inauguration and necessary security was granted.

The report disclosed further that members-elect who were not inaugurated alleged that they did not receive any information on the planned inauguration as alleged by the clerk of the Edo House of Assembly.

The committee told the House that the proclamation letter by the governor did not contain the time for the inauguration and there was no media publication as required by law.

Also, no video clip from the inauguration was provided to the committee as requested.

Another revelation by the committee was that the Nigeria Police was informed on the inauguration day.

The direction by the Senate to Governor Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation letter aligned with that of the House of Representatives, which issued a similar directive two weeks ago.