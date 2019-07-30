PDP’s Petition: President Buhari Opens Defence At Tribunal

President Muhammadu Buhari has opened his defence against the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The President opened his case on Tuesday at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, where the PDP and the former vice president are challenging his victory in the February 23 poll.

His counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Wole Olanipekun, opened the case by tendering some documents including 16 true certified copies of newspaper publications.

The senior lawyer also presented a 17th document which is titled ‘APC A New Nigeria’.

More to follow…