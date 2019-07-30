Precious Owolabi’s Family Asks FG To Immortalise Their Son

The parents of late Precious Owolabi are appealing to the Federal Government to immortalise their son with award a national honour.

They also asked the government to investigate the incident which led to the death of their son who was hit by a stray bullet during a clash between the Shiites and the police on Monday last week in the nation’s capital.

Owolabi’s parent made the appeal on Tuesday when the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh, led other management staff of the organisation on a condolence visit at their residence in Zaria, Kaduna State.

While commiserating with the family, Mr Momoh is optimistic that the death of the young corps member who was on a national assignment at Channels Television as a youth corps member will not go in vain.

He also pledged the support of the management of Channels Television towards publishing some of the literary works of late Precious whom he described as an unpublished playwright.

The Channels TV boss, who prayed for the repose of the young journalist’s soul, described the circumstances leading to his untimely death as very unfortunate and condemnable.

He also wants Precious’ killers fished out and brought to book by relevant agencies.

The father of the slain young journalist, Mr Ayo Owolabi, thanked the management of Channels Television for the condolence visit and the support given to their late son while he was serving with the media organisation.

During the visit, General Secretary of the National Union of Textile and Garment Workers of Nigeria, Mr Issa Aremu, presented condolence letters to Owolabi’s family and the management of Channels Television.

On the entourage of Mr Momoh are Channels TV’s Controller of Programmes, Mr Ambrose Okoh; Controller News (Northern Operations), Mr Bashir Adigun; and Sunrise Daily presenter, Mrs Muape Ogun –Yusuf.