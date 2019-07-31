Fuel Tanker Explodes In Gombe

A fuel tanker has exploded in Tunfure along the Gombe/Bauchi expressway, Gombe State.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained but the remains of a motorcyclist were seen at the scene, burnt beyond recognition.

Men of the fire service are yet to be seen but commercial water tankers are currently being used to put out the fire.

See photos from the scene of the explosion below…

More to follow…