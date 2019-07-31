Buhari Meets With Leadership Of Lagos State Chamber Of Commerce, Industry

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the leadership of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), at the State House.

At the meeting, the president assured the group of the Federal Government’s continuous support towards the private sector.

Speaking further, he also lamented over the persistent gridlock in the Apapa area of Lagos State, which has posed a serious challenge for businesses in the area.

He, however, promised to work more with the state government to resolve the challenge.

The President also spoke about the recent signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

While the agreement has several advantages such as the creation of a single market, followed by free movement and a single-currency union, the president highlighted some potential challenges.

According to him, the agreement is both an opportunity and a threat to the country as the rules can be subject to abuse.

He, therefore, called for proper measures to be put in place to protect African manufacturers.