El-Zakzaky’s Detention: Shiites Announce Temporary Suspension Of Street Protests

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has announced a temporary suspension of street protests in demand for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesman of the group, Ibrahim Musa, says the suspension of the free Elzakzaky street protests is to allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems, especially the court case instituted by their lawyers on the proscription order made by the federal government this week.

Mr. Musa said the IMN has taken the step in good faith out of respect for some eminent people and groups, whose input in the resolution of the problems appears genuine, while they sincerely hope an amicable way could be found to solve the crises surrounding the illegal detention of their leader for almost four years now.

“If at all any protests occur anywhere in the country, it might be this notice hasn’t reached those in the field or this message is misunderstood or it is some security agents who are mischievously behind it as they have been doing in an attempt to smear our image and be seen as unruly people rather than as victims of savage oppression since 2015.

“The Islamic Movement wishes to thank both national and international civil rights activists and organizations who have been busy demanding the protection of our fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“We are committed to exploring the new openings we have seen in resolving this protracted issue.

“We, therefore, reiterate our demand that our leader, his wife, and several others in detention be given their freedom denied to them since 2015”.