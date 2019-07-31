FIFA Releases Shortlist For Best Women’s Player Award 2019

World football governing body, FIFA has released a 12-woman shortlist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2019 award – based on their respective achievements during the period from 25 May 2018 to 7 July 2019 inclusive.

According to a statement by FIFA, the list was compiled by a panel of experts in women’s football.

FIFA’s statement further informs that the fans can now have a say and can vote for their personal top three (First choice: 5 points, second choice: 3 points and third choice: 1 point).

The statement adds that the fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of other key members of the footballing community – namely journalists, national team coaches and captains.

The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later date, with all award winners revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September.