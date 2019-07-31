Obaseki Assigns Portfolios To Newly Appointed Commissioners, Special Advisers

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assigned portfolios to the recently appointed commissioners, after their screening by the state House of Assembly.

Obaseki at the weekly State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Benin City, also effected minor reshuffle of his cabinet and charged the Exco to deliver on key tasks.

The names and portfolios of the new commissioners are Marie Edeko, Ministry of Social Development; Damian Lawani, Ministry of Youth; Joe Ikpea, Ministry of Minerals, Oil, and Gas; and Momoh Oise Omorogbe, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Others are Felix Akhabue, Ministry of Cooperatives and Wealth Creation; and Moses Agbakor, Ministry of Energy.

In the minor cabinet reshuffle, the former commissioner for Agricultural and Natural Resources, Hon. Monday Osaigbovo, was moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, while the former Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale now heads the Ministry of Science and Technology.

While the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai, now heads the Ministry of Education.

The five Special Advisers who were appointed alongside the commissioners in the first week of July were also assigned portfolios.

Andrew Momodu is the Special Adviser, Public Order, and Security, while Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, the former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, is now the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, in Edo South.

Hon. Magdalene Ohenhen, former Commissioner for Women Affairs is now Special Adviser Political Matters, Edo Central; the former Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto is the Special Adviser, Parliamentary Issues; while Ojo Asien, is now Special Adviser, Political Matters, Edo North.