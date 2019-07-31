Ogun Government To Repair Three Federal Roads

The government of Ogun State says it is set to take over three strategic federal roads to boost socio-economic activities in its main industrial hubs.

In a statement by the press secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin where State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said he had formally sought the permission of the federal government to dualise three major Federal roads linking the state and Lagos under the public, private sector partnership arrangement.

“The roads are, Ikorodu – Ogijo – Shagamu road, Epe – Ijebu – Ode road and Lagos – Ota – Abeokuta road.” the statement said

“The governor said the takeover became necessary because of the economic importance of the roads”.

He made these disclosures while interfacing with the World Bank team headed by its country director, Rachid Benmessaoud

The statement further said that the governor was at the World Bank to share his vision of collective prosperity for Ogun people and bring onboard global best practices on the ease of doing business from the World Bank.

“He underscored the importance of development partnership to actualise his “building our future together” agenda and the centrality of public-private sector partnerships. ”

“The Lagos – Abeokuta road is a sorry sight when it rains and our people need to commute to and from Lagos every day because we are to Lagos what New Jersey is to New York.

“People who commute through Iyana Ilogbo will tell you of the nightmare they encounter every day because of potholes which cause endless gridlock. This is a road that has been under construction for a long time and still needs about N26bn before completion.”

“Only N1bn was in this year’s federal budget for that same road. So, as a responsible government, which is closer to the people, we have to do something”, Gov Abiodun said.

He stated further that the Epe – Ijebu Ode road requires similar intervention, just as the Ikorodu-Shagamu corridor.

“Lagos has completed its own end of the Epe-Ijebu Ode road. What we need to make it a total package is about 14.4km. So, we are taking it over because of the welfare of our people matters. It will become an alternative route for motorists going to the Eastern part of the country”, the Governor added.