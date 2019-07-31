Security: Buhari Meets With Ooni, Other Southwest Monarchs

Channels Television  
Updated July 31, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has received traditional leaders from the southwest, led by the Ooni of Ife in his office.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Inspector General of Police are also at the meeting.

One of the focus points of the meeting is to discuss the security situation in the southwest.

