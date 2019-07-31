UK Govt Pledges Support To Improve Education, Healthcare In Kaduna 

The UK Government has pledged its support in the areas of education, healthcare and economic development in Kaduna State, as well as the entire country.

This was disclosed by the newly appointed United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for International Development, Mr Alok Sharma, when he visited the state on Wednesday.

His visit comes barely a week after his appointment by the British government.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Mr Sharma said he is in Nigeria and Kaduna state, in particular, to see what the government is doing in the areas of education and other human capital development programmes, as well as to invite the Kaduna State governor to the African Investment Summit taking place in January in London.

According to him, Nigeria being one of the key partners of the United Kingdom has a lot to gain from attending the economic summit, especially as regards to wooing more investors into the state, adding that the UK is providing a substantial and increasing package of education, health humanitarian and development support to Nigeria.

On his part, governor El-Rufai thanked the DFAID for the various support it has given to Nigeria and Kaduna state in particular, especially with regards to efforts made to give the citizens secure, prosperous and happy lives.

He specifically commended the UK for improving the quality of education in the state through the teacher development programme , equipping 34 primary healthcare centres with solar power and other facilities as well as other humanitarian support.

The governor also disclosed that the state government is building a world-class ranch for herdsmen through a British company, which he says will reduce the herders/farmers conflicts in the state.