We Have No Hand In Buhari’s Cambridge Documents, WAEC Official Tells Tribunal

A West African Examination Council (WAEC) official, Henry Adewunmi, who said he has worked with examination board for 30 years told the Presidential election tribunal that the assessment result issued to President Muhammadu Buhari by Cambridge Assessment Center is not a document from WAEC.

Adewunmi said this on Wednesday when President Muhammadu continued the defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging his victory during the February 23 presidential election.

President Buhari’s lawyer, Mr Wole Olanipekun, had earlier called four witnesses including Henry Adewunmi who is also a deputy registrar in charge of exam registration at WAEC.

President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affair, Sarki Abba was also one of the witnesses called up by Mr Olanipekun.

In his witnesses testimony, Mr Adewunmi who was subpoenaed from WAEC and led in evidence by President Buhari’s lawyer, Mr Wole Olanipekun, told the tribunal that 18 candidates sat for the 1961 WAEC exam and that President Buhari was inclusive and indeed was number two on the candidates’ list.

Adewunmi, while testifying further added that President Buhari sat for eight subjects and had credits in five subjects.

The witness maintained that President Buhari was educated up to secondary school level and was awarded aggregate 32 and grade 2 for his performance.

However, under cross examination by Atiku and PDP’s counsel, Mr Levi Uzoukwu, the witness admitted that the assessment result issued to President Buhari by Cambridge Assessment Center was not equal to a certificate.

The witness added that the assessment report of President Buhari is not a document from WAEC because it is bearing Cambridge University Assessment International Education.

After he was further cross-examined by the petitioner’s lawyers, Mr Adewunmi admitted that he never worked with the University of Cambridge and that his own signature is not on the assessment report.

He added that the attestation letter issued to Buhari on November 2, 2018, was not a certificate and it can be issued under various conditions.

President Buhari has so far called seven of the 240 witnesses listed in his response to the petition. Further defence in the petition continues on August 1, 2019.