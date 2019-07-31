Buhari’s Certificate Was Not Attached To His CV, Witness Tells Tribunal

A witness, Mohammed Abba, on Wednesday told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that although schools attended by President Muhammadu Buhari were listed in his Curriculum Vitae (CV), his certificate was not attached to it.

Abba, a senior special assistant to President Buhari disclosed this during the continued hearing of President Buhari’s defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging his victory during the February 23 presidential election.

Abba during the hearing identified President Buhari in a group photograph of the 1961 set of Katsina provincial secondary school but said that the result sheet possessed by the President is not the same as a certificate.

READ ALSO: We Have No Hand In Buhari’s Cambridge Documents, WAEC Official Tells Tribunal

Mister Abba said he has known President Buhari for over 30 years but under cross-examination, he said that he never served in the Nigerian Army and was never a school mate to President Buhari.

He said that the fact he deposed to in his witness statement on oath were obtained from the curriculum vitae and available record on the President.

When presented with Buhari’s CV, Abba told the tribunal that although schools attended by Buhari were listed, no certificate is listed in the CV or attached to it.

On the differences in the name, MOHAMMED BUHARI contained in the Cambridge documents and MUHAMMADU BUHARI being the real name of the president, the witness maintained that the two names are the same in Islam.

President Buhari has so far called seven of the 240 witnesses listed in his response to the petition. Further defence in the petition has been adjourned till August 1, 2019.