Another Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Barely days after a two-storey building partially collapsed in the Bariga area of Lagos, another two-storey structure has collapsed, in Gbagada area of the city.

The building, located at Adio street, Bariga, collapsed around 7:00 am on Thursday.

No life was lost in the incident.

However, an adult male was said to have been trapped but was rescued by the emergency responders.

On assessment by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), it was discovered that the structure caved in as a result of being distressed and due to lack of maintenance.

Meanwhile, the building has been cordoned and sealed off to prevent and the occupants of the adjoining buildings asked to stay away from the environs, while emergency operations continue at the site.