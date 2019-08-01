Buhari Sympathises With Taraba Over Death Of HRH Bayonga

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Bayonga family, government and people of Taraba State over the transition of His Royal Highness, Danjuma Stephen Bayonga, the Gara Donga.

The President, who described the late 81-year-old first class traditional ruler and retired policeman as a person devoted to the improvement of the welfare of people in his domain, lamented that Nigeria has also “lost an advocate of peace.”

According to President Buhari, the Gara Donga as a businessman, founding member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and one of the respected leaders in old Gongola State before he went home following the creation of Taraba State, was “committed not only to the peace, unity and development of his domain and State, but also the entire country.”

The President enjoined the family of the royal father, friends, associates and the people of Taraba State to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life which deserved to be emulated.

He prayed Almighty God to comfort all those who mourn the departed and grant his soul rest.