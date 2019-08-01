Dangote Splashes $50,000 On Super Eagles After Otedola Redeems Pledge

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has fulfilled his pledge of $50,000 per goal to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced this on Wednesday via its verified Twitter handle.

This comes a day after Nigerian billionaire businessman Mr Femi Otedola paid the sum of $25,000 to the Eagles.

Mr Dangote was represented at the NFF’s office in Lagos by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Dangote Group, Mr Olakunle Alake, accompanied by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr Anthony Chiejina.

The Eagles, on their part, were represented by midfielder John Ogu as well as the team’s administrator and kit manager, Enebi Achor and Chidi Ngoka, respectively.

Both Dangote and Otedola had promised the Super Eagles $50,000 and $25,000 respectively per goal in their semi-final clash with Algeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which held in Egypt.

The Eagles were only able to score a goal as they lost 2-1 to Algeria, although William Troost-Ekong scored an own goal before Odion Ighalo levelled the scoreline.

However, Riyad Mahrez denied the Nigerian team a place in the final with a brilliant free-kick while Algeria went ahead to beat Senegal to lift the trophy.

The Super Eagles also triumphed over Tunisia in the third-place match to claim the bronze medal of the competition.

Read the tweets below: