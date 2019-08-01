IGP, Northern Govs Meet In Katsina Over Insecurity

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday led a team of senior police officers to a meeting with northern governors.

According to the IGP, the meeting is part of efforts aimed at tackling security challenges being witnessed in parts of the country.

The IGP at the commencement of the meeting said it is aimed at coordinating the activities of the Nigerian Police Force with a view to finding a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the North-Western parts of the country.

He described the meeting as one of the initiatives of the Nigeria Police aimed at ending killings, kidnappings and other security challenges in the country.

Governors of Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states are in attendance at the meeting. Also, governors of Taraba, Plateau and Niger states are also expected at the meeting.

Before the meeting went into a closed-door, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State commended the initiative, adding that all the governors are fully aware of their responsibility in securing the lives and property of their people.

Also present at meeting are deputy inspectors general of police, commissioners of police, the commander of the 17 brigade, Katsina State, as well as leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACAN).

The meeting later went into closed doors.